Parliament debates replacing TV licence with household levy

SABC Bill requires the communications and digital technologies minister to create a funding model framework for the broadcaster

19 September 2024 - 13:12
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

Parliament will on Thursday hold public hearings on the SABC Bill, which seeks to address the funding crisis there by proposing, among other things, that the public broadcaster replace the TV licence with a household levy...

