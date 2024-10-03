Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment
La Grange entered into a plea and sentencing agreement, admitting in part to his role in the financial misconduct that contributed to Steinhoff’s collapse
03 October 2024 - 14:27
Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended for five, by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court after pleading guilty to one charge of fraud in the Steinhoff saga...
