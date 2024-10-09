Shoprite set to take full control of Sixty60 logistics partner
Competition Commission recommends buyout of Pingo Delivery without conditions
09 October 2024 - 13:49
Shoprite, Africa’s largest retailer, is a step closer to taking full ownership of Pingo Delivery — its logistics partner behind the successful Checkers Sixty60 service — after the Competition Commission recommended the Competition Tribunal approve the deal without conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.