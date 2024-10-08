Treasury says it has no additional funds for defence department
State has spent R521bn on bailouts and debt relief for government departments over the past decade, parliament hears
09 October 2024 - 14:27
The state spent R520.6bn on bailouts and debt relief over the past decade which left little for other programmes, including defence, the National Treasury said in parliament on Tuesday. ..
