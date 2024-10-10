Business

Sibanye faces legal blow in UK court

London-based investment adviser sues Sibanye for cancelling an agreement to buy two mines in Brazil

10 October 2024
Dineo Faku

Precious metals giant Sibanye-Stillwater is liable to compensate Appian Capital Advisory for cancelling a $1.2bn (R21.1bn) deal to buy two mines in Brazil, according to an English high court ruling handed down on Thursday.
...

