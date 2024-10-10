Business

Investigate Lesufi for failing to act against corruption, says DA

Party says it has forensic reports which show gross corruption, mismanagement of funds and irregular expenditures in social development department

11 October 2024 - 07:19 By Luyolo Mkentane

The DA wants the Gauteng provincial government’s ethics committee to investigate allegations that premier Panyaza Lesufi failed to act against corruption in the department of social development. ..

