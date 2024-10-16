Technical issues leave FlySafair travellers frustrated
Problems with check-in and baggage sorting system disrupt flight schedule
17 October 2024 - 14:18
A technical problem affecting the check-in and baggage sorting system of FlySafair — one of South Africa's biggest airlines — caused multiple flight delays on Wednesday, resulting in dozens of irate passengers waiting in lengthy lines at OR Tambo International Airport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.