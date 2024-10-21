Airlines face challenges ahead of peak season
Flight delays, cancellations caused by navigational software issues dog aviation industry
21 October 2024 - 09:00
The local airline industry is heading into the peak summer season with flight delays and cancellations, disruptions stemming from national air traffic controllers turning off in-flight navigation tools for updating to meet the latest safety standards...
