Force Shein and Temu to create SA jobs, Takealot tells Sars
Naspers-owned firm calls for a level playing field between local companies and international players
21 October 2024 - 09:30
Chinese e-commerce majors Shein and Temu should be forced to set up bases in South Africa through local offices and distribution centres so the fiscus and economy benefit from their operations, Takealot has told the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...
