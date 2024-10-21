Business

Force Shein and Temu to create SA jobs, Takealot tells Sars

Naspers-owned firm calls for a level playing field between local companies and international players

21 October 2024 - 09:30
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

Chinese e-commerce majors Shein and Temu should be forced to set up bases in South Africa through local offices and distribution centres so the fiscus and economy benefit from their operations, Takealot has told the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...

