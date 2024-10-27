Business

Big Read

Brics shows signs of growing influence on world stage

More than 30 countries have applied to join the group, says Putin

27 October 2024 - 20:33 By REUTERS and CAIPHUS KGOSANA

As US election jitters hung over this week’s meeting of global finance chiefs in Washington, a smiling Vladimir Putin was in the Russian city of Kazan welcoming leaders of countries which together make up nearly half the world’s population...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Salaries up as economy shows strength Business
  2. Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims Business
  3. Borrowing costs for government are on the way down, says FirstRand Business
  4. Blow for Transnet as Durban port deal interdicted Business
  5. Franchisees’ noncompliance harms Cash Crusaders’ rights: high court Business

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+