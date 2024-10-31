FirstRand raises minimum pay for lowest paid staff to R15,400 a month
New minimum salaries exclude medical aid subsidy and school fee assistance
31 October 2024 - 11:34
FirstRand — the owner of FNB, RMB and WesBank — has raised its minimum pay for non-banking staff, including its catering staff, to R185,000 a year, while its minimum pay for banking roles has been raised to R215,000...
