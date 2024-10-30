Treasury rejects 4.7% wage hike proposal for public servants
Wage demands for 2025/26 financial year put Godongwana in a tight spot as they threatened to undermine his efforts to stabilise the country’s finances
31 October 2024 - 10:40
The government has rejected a proposed offer crafted in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) that could see the country’s 1.3-million public servants receive above-inflation increases of 6%, raising the possibility the sector might be in line for a protracted strike. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.