Treasury asked to ease up on fiscal austerity
Michael Sachs, former head of Treasury budget office, says less austerity would lead to more credible outlook
07 November 2024 - 12:21
The National Treasury should implement a less stringent path of austerity than that proposed in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as its plan will have far-reaching effects on service delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.