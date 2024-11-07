Business

Treasury says municipalities spending more than they have

Aggregate operating budgets fell into deficit in the 2024/25 financial year, the Treasury noted

07 November 2024 - 11:45
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent

The National Treasury says the aggregate operating budgets of municipalities spending beyond their means fell into deficit during the 2024/25 financial year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motsepe backs long-term prospects of SA’s ‘trillion-rand’ mining industry Business
  2. Treasury rejects 4.7% wage hike proposal for public servants Business
  3. Municipal water woes plaguing Gauteng not our fault, says water & sanitation ... Business
  4. Grocery shoppers shift from savings to premium purchases Business
  5. Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims Business

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 November 2024
President Ramaphosa, Premier Thami Ntuli unveil the King Shaka Statue