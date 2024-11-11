Treasury says state not looking at basic income grant
The Treasury is, however, looking into the possibility of a wealth tax once it has examined the data on the levels of wealth in the country
11 November 2024 - 11:26
There are no discussions in the government about the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG) at this time, says National Treasury budget office head Edgar Sishi...
