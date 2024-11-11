The rating for non-permitted land uses was higher than that for lawful land uses, he said, adding that to tackle the issue the city had set up two service inboxes where illegal land use activities could be reported and tracked.
Why Tshwane fails to stop illegal property projects
The City of Tshwane says due to its financial troubles it has limited resources to deal with illegal property developments in the municipality.
The metro was responding to the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) after it escalated its calls for action against the proliferation of illegal multimillion-rand developments in Tshwane.
Acting mayor Lindela Mashigo said the municipality was aware of and had received many complaints regarding illegal property developments, illegal townships and unapproved buildings within its boundaries.
“The city is mindful of some illegal property developments and these are dealt with in terms of the provisions of the Land Use Management bylaw and the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act through law enforcement processes which will include inspections, serving contravention notices on the ‘owner’ after criminal procedures through the municipal courts, high court applications for interdicts and demolition and the adjustment of their rates to a ‘non-permitted land use’ category,” Mashigo said.
Sapoa, which represents the commercial property sector and counts Growthpoint, Emira, and Vukile among its members, has voiced concern about uncontrolled expansion, saying it threatened legitimate investments and had created concern among members whose properties were affected.
“Illegal developments undermine the investments of compliant property owners, who face a range of negative impacts from declining property values to increased crime rates and service interruptions,” said Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal.
“We are particularly alarmed at the normalisation of flouting development regulations, which ultimately decreases oversight in property.”
