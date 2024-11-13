Treasury releases proposal for second phase of carbon tax
Proposed changes would see effective carbon tax rates on businesses increasing in 2026
14 November 2024 - 13:59
The National Treasury has released its long-awaited discussion paper on phase 2 of South Africa's carbon tax regime, proposing adjustments that will be implemented from 2026 to 2035. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.