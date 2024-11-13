Business

Treasury releases proposal for second phase of carbon tax

Proposed changes would see effective carbon tax rates on businesses increasing in 2026

14 November 2024 - 13:59
Jacob Webster Companies Reporter

The National Treasury has released its long-awaited discussion paper on phase 2 of South Africa's carbon tax regime, proposing adjustments that will be implemented from 2026 to 2035. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ebrahim Rasool resigns as chair of DBSA after US appointment Business
  2. MultiChoice bleeds subscribers, blames tough economy Business
  3. Ramaphosa attacks BHF’s choice of court for NHI challenge Business
  4. Tiger Brands probe finds procurement chief colluded with supplier Business
  5. SA being held to ransom, says ICTSI as it heads to court Business

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS