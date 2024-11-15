Business

JSE bans Thabi Leoka from being a director for five years

Bourse says economist failed to provide confirmation she has a PhD

15 November 2024 - 10:54
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

The JSE has fined disgraced economist Thabi Leoka R500,000 and banned her from holding directorship of a publicly listed company for five years for falsifying her qualifications...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JSE bans Thabi Leoka from being a director for five years Business
  2. Tiger Brands probe finds procurement chief colluded with supplier Business
  3. MultiChoice bleeds subscribers, blames tough economy Business
  4. Ebrahim Rasool resigns as chair of DBSA after US appointment Business
  5. Ramaphosa attacks BHF’s choice of court for NHI challenge Business

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...