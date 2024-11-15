Treasury welcomes surprise S&P decision to raise SA credit rating outlook
Agency has see-sawed between positive and stable outlooks for past few years
18 November 2024 - 10:57
S&P Global has given a surprise nod of approval to the government of national unity’s (GNU) reform agenda, raising the outlook on SA’s rating from stable to positive in a move that could see it upgrade the rating if economic growth and public finances improve faster than expected...
