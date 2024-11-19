Business

Oceana denies links to counterfeit Lucky Star pilchards

Its investigators and third-party experts confirm this is not its product

19 November 2024 - 11:27
Nompilo Goba Companies & Markets Reporter

Lucky Star owner Oceana Group has distanced itself from counterfeit canned pilchards discovered during a police raid in Daleside, Gauteng, last week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Delay in electricity law raises concerns about reforms Business
  2. Absa defends its recruitment policy after conflict of interest concerns, ... Business
  3. Treasury rejects 4.7% wage hike proposal for public servants Business
  4. South Africa faces Trump trade threat Business
  5. Tiger Brands probe finds procurement chief colluded with supplier Business

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS