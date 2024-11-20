Another BEE legal showdown on the cards
Sakeliga takes Air Service Licensing Council to court over transformation requirements
20 November 2024 - 10:26
Business group Sakeliga has taken the Air Service Licensing Council (ASLC) to court, asking the court to examine the BEE requirements put forward by the council in the adjudication of licence applications, saying this would drive investment in the sector...
