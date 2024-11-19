Construction mafia disrupted projects worth R63bn in five years: Sarupen
Deputy finance minister says demand for up to 30% of a contract’s value delays critical infrastructure delivery
20 November 2024 - 09:55
The construction industry, which contributes about 3% to GDP and employs more than 1.3-million South Africans, is under threat from the construction mafia, which has disrupted more than 180 projects worth R63bn since 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.