How Trump’s tariffs would hurt SA exports
Car manufacturing set to be one of the most affected sectors
25 November 2024 - 11:03
Allianz Trade, a trade credit insurance unit of German insurance major Allianz, expects SA’s exports to the US to decline by as much as $4bn (R72.4bn) in 2025/26 should the incoming Donald Trump administration follow through on its tariffs pledge, with car manufacturing set to be one of the most affected sectors...
