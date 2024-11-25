Business

Unrepaired Lilian Ngoyi St stifles Octodec’s retail sales

The Reit is making efforts to retain tenants until the road, affected by a gas explosion, is repaired

26 November 2024 - 11:16
Noxolo Majavu Companies Reporter

Octodec’s retail performance in Johannesburg continues to be affected by the unrepaired damage on Lilian Ngoyi Street while many tenants in nearby buildings remain directly exposed to the site and are unable to operate sustainably...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unrepaired Lilian Ngoyi St stifles Octodec’s retail sales Business
  2. Oceana targets small African markets to test canned meat range Business
  3. How Trump’s tariffs would hurt SA exports Business
  4. SA leads Africa’s luxury market boom Business
  5. Gauteng water crisis and construction mafia are big worries for business Business

Latest Videos

Tourists, crew members missing after boat sinks off Red Sea coast | REUTERS
WATCH: Netcare posts profit rise in 'challenging market