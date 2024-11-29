Business

Financial system more stable but households, small businesses continue to take strain

Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Review finds the outlook has improved

29 November 2024 - 11:01

Small businesses and households continue to be under significant financial strain, with above-average bad debt levels, but banks are holding significant bad debt provisions against this, mitigating the risk to financial stability, the SA Reserve Bank says...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Combat illegal mining from the top, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman Business
  2. Uber says it contributed R17bn to SA’s economy in 2023 Business
  3. Africa-Caribbean a dream tag team for a prosperous future: former leaders Business
  4. Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims Business
  5. Two-pot implementation costly for retirement industry Business

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
AKA, Tibz murder case back in court