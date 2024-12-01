Parliament insists Saru explains Boks deal ahead of Friday’s vote
Portfolio committee to be briefed about proposed sale of commercial rights
02 December 2024 - 08:00
The SA Rugby Union (Saru) is set to brief parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture on Wednesday to explain the proposed deal that would see the sale of a portion of the union’s commercial rights, including those of back-to-back world champions the Springboks...
