Capitec clients splash out R25bn on Black Friday
Lender fielded nearly 500 transactions per second on Black Friday and close to 600 transactions on Saturday
03 December 2024 - 10:43
Capitec processed payments of R25.4bn on the Black Friday weekend, with its data showing Shoprite, Takealot and Shein cashed in as consumers hunted for “cheap” deals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.