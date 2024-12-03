Transnet faces ratings downgrade by S&P
Agency expects state-owned entity’s debt to balloon to R151bn in 2025
03 December 2024 - 11:15
Ratings agency S&P Global has put cash-strapped Transnet on CreditWatch, putting the entity at greater risk of a credit downgrade just months after National Treasury said it would not grant further bailouts to state-owned entities (SOEs), including the freight and rail group...
