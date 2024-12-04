Business

Critical skills shortage ‘a threat to mining industry growth’: Idea CEO Corrin Varady

South Africa is losing valuable mining investments to more technologically advanced nations, says CEO

04 December 2024 - 11:25
Jacob Webster Companies Reporter

While the recent growth in mining activity points to a recovery for the sector, the country must address its mining skills shortages to sustain its growth and competitiveness, says Idea CEO Corrin Varady...

