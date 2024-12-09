Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts
Power outages likely at low levels from next month until the end of 2028
09 December 2024 - 11:03
Load-shedding may return as early as next month but will remain at low levels until the end of 2028, when South Africans may suffer the consequences of an electricity supply deficit from January to September, an analysis by the boutique financial advisory firm Cresco shows...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.