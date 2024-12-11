Business

New steel industry plans in the pipeline for 2025

The industry has suffered a number of plant closures and thousands of job losses over the past five years

11 December 2024 - 09:32
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent

State interventions to help salvage the steel industry have so far failed to improve its long-term viability and a new strategy is being prepared, which should be ready in the first half of 2025, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has indicated. ..

