New steel industry plans in the pipeline for 2025
The industry has suffered a number of plant closures and thousands of job losses over the past five years
11 December 2024 - 09:32
State interventions to help salvage the steel industry have so far failed to improve its long-term viability and a new strategy is being prepared, which should be ready in the first half of 2025, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has indicated. ..
