Standard Bank warns of financial strain after early festive season splurge
The 49-day gap between early December and January’s payday leaves consumers struggling
11 December 2024 - 08:01
Standard Bank has warned that the 49-day gap between early December and January’s pay days, combined with heavy festive season and Black Friday spending, will put financial strain on consumers, leaving many struggling to stretch their incomes...
