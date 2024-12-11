Business

Standard Bank warns of financial strain after early festive season splurge

The 49-day gap between early December and January’s payday leaves consumers struggling

11 December 2024 - 08:01
Nompilo Goba Companies & Markets Reporter

Standard Bank has warned that the 49-day gap between early December and January’s pay days, combined with heavy festive season and Black Friday spending, will put financial strain on consumers, leaving many struggling to stretch their incomes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store closures pay off Business
  2. Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts Business
  3. New steel industry plans in the pipeline for 2025 Business
  4. Standard Bank warns of financial strain after early festive season splurge Business
  5. African airlines battling high costs and low profits Business

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?