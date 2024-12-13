Business

SA’s reputation will benefit as it shows it can mediate global issues in G20, says Treasury

The Treasury expects that the country's hosting of the G20 will cost R1bn

13 December 2024 - 04:30

South Africa is not planning to have a G20 conversation about a wealth tax as Brazil did but will instead focus on measures such as exchanging information that allows for better taxation of the wealthy, National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New steel industry plans in the pipeline for 2025 Business
  2. Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store closures pay off Business
  3. Standard Bank warns of financial strain after early festive season splurge Business
  4. Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts Business
  5. Standard Bank says two-pot payouts are not reducing debt Business

Latest Videos

EFF 3rd National People's Assembly at Nasrec
2024 Chery Tiggo Cross