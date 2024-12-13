SA’s reputation will benefit as it shows it can mediate global issues in G20, says Treasury
The Treasury expects that the country's hosting of the G20 will cost R1bn
13 December 2024 - 04:30
South Africa is not planning to have a G20 conversation about a wealth tax as Brazil did but will instead focus on measures such as exchanging information that allows for better taxation of the wealthy, National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said...
