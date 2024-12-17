Steinhoff dirty linen to be aired on Wednesday
The report is likely to reveal the true extent of the fraud allegedly masterminded by former CEO Markus Jooste
18 December 2024 - 06:03
Ibex Group, formerly Steinhoff, has decided not to appeal against a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that it must hand over the sensitive report by PwC on the fraud that brought the company to its knees, and cost pension funds billions of rand. ..
