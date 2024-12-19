Commission recommends new minimum wage threshold
Wages for covered workers grew about 19% in the second quarter of 2024
23 December 2024 - 11:00
The National Minimum Wage Commission has recommended an inflation plus 1.5% increase for the national minimum wage from March 1 2025, reflecting the requirement to address living costs and ensure fair compensation for workers. ..
