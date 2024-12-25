Christmas bonus spending pitfalls
Tempting as it is to spoil oneself and loved ones this time of the year, making questionable financial decisions should be avoided, financial expert warns
25 December 2024 - 05:00
With the holidays in full force financial fundis have warned consumers to avoid the pitfalls of blowing their Christmas bonuses to avoid the dreaded Januworry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.