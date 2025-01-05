Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber reiterates validity of ZEPs after suspension of some customers’ accounts
06 January 2025 - 10:17
Capitec, South Africa’s largest bank by customer numbers, has restored thousands of accounts belonging to Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders after a last-minute reprieve by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to extend the validity of the exemption until the end of this year...
