Positive outlook for property sector in 2025
Interest rate cuts have strengthened investor confidence, enhancing sector’s desirability
06 January 2025 - 12:35
The property sector will probably enjoy continued growth in 2025, driven by recent interest rate cuts, strong performances in the retail and industrial markets and a stabilising office sector. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.