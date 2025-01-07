BlackRock and PIC named as Eskom’s top funders
BlackRock holds most of its foreign bonds, while PIC is most exposed to its debt
07 January 2025 - 10:23
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has revealed that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, holds most of Eskom’s foreign bonds, while Africa’s biggest fund manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has the largest domestic exposure to the state-owned utility’s debt...
