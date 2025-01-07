Business

Eskom warns municipal debt imperils unbundling of distribution unit

Unsustainable levels of arrears and electricity theft are keeping public utility’s board up at night

07 January 2025 - 11:16
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

Eskom chair Mteto Nyati has warned that runaway municipal debt, which has topped the R100bn mark, risks delaying the unbundling of the utility’s distribution unit, potentially putting into question the viability of the distribution arm...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders Business
  2. Positive outlook for property sector in 2025 Business
  3. Transnet shake-up needs R14bn a year to restore rail infrastructure Business
  4. Netcare at loggerheads with Compensation Fund Business
  5. Joburg VIP protection declared unconstitutional Business

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?