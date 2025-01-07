Eskom warns municipal debt imperils unbundling of distribution unit
Unsustainable levels of arrears and electricity theft are keeping public utility’s board up at night
07 January 2025 - 11:16
Eskom chair Mteto Nyati has warned that runaway municipal debt, which has topped the R100bn mark, risks delaying the unbundling of the utility’s distribution unit, potentially putting into question the viability of the distribution arm...
