Business

Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue illegal miners

State says Buffelsfontein Gold Mine does not have a closure certificate and is therefore responsible

07 January 2025 - 11:26

Buffelsfontein Gold Mine (BGM), owner of the Stilfontein mine where hundreds of illegal miners have been “trapped” underground for months, has dismissed the government’s assertion that the company is legally bound to conduct the rescue operations. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders Business
  2. Positive outlook for property sector in 2025 Business
  3. Transnet shake-up needs R14bn a year to restore rail infrastructure Business
  4. Netcare at loggerheads with Compensation Fund Business
  5. Joburg VIP protection declared unconstitutional Business

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?