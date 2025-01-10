Business

MultiChoice reveals grim price of piracy

DStv operator says 2-million pirated views amount to loss of billions

10 January 2025 - 10:38
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

MultiChoice has estimated more than 2-million people view pirated versions of the series and movies available on its platform, haemorrhaging billions in annual sales and shining a spotlight on pervasive copyright violations...

