Business

Telecom reform high on government’s agenda in 2025

Changes aim to encourage lower data pricing while many consumers are unhappy about expiration of data

13 January 2025 - 13:21 By Hajra Omarjee

The government plans to introduce reforms soon to encourage lower data prices through competition in the telecom sector...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Life Healthcare’s shares surge on sale of LMI for R13.9bn Business
  2. Weak rand sinking below R19/$ could seriously affect SA Business
  3. Competition Commission to release final report on Fresh Produce Market inquiry Business
  4. Telecom reform high on government’s agenda in 2025 Business
  5. Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue illegal miners Business

Latest Videos

Sudan changes banknotes, boosting coffers but drawing criticism | REUTERS
LIVE: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket | REUTERS