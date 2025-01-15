Libyan sovereign wealth fund fights for control of Legacy Hotels
Boardroom battle pits Ensemble against hospitality group founder
15 January 2025 - 12:04
The battle for control of one of South Africa's premier hospitality groups, Legacy Hotels and Resorts, is set to go down to the wire in a boardroom battle that pits Ensemble, an outfit backed by the Libyan sovereign wealth fund, against the company’s founder and celebrated hotelier Bart Dorrestein and associates...
