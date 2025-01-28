Business

Woolworths fashion struggles while food flourishes

Retailer forecasts decline of as much as 27% in interim headline earnings

29 January 2025 - 10:38 By Jacqueline Mackenzie and Lindiwe Tsobo

Woolworths warned on Tuesday that half-year profit could decline by more than a quarter as a result of a weak performance in its clothing division, casting a shadow over CEO Roy Bagattini’s plan to reposition the unit as an integral part of the business...

