Business

A tariff here, a fund there: Mantashe floats plans to support SA mining

The minister was attending the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday

04 February 2025 - 04:30 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says the government is open to supporting South Africa’s mining sector, including an electricity tariff linked to commodity prices to provide relief to mining companies...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA water woes flagged as major concern by mining industry leaders Business
  2. Nothing humanitarian about crime, says Mantashe on Stilfontein crisis Politics
  3. Optimism over Botswana, De Beers deal Africa
  4. LISTEN | ‘If Trump withdraws aid, we can withdraw minerals’: Mantashe Politics
  5. MICHELLE MANOOK | New, affordable recipe needed for energy cake Opinion
  6. Cape Town will next month launch B20, the G20's business arm Business

Most read

  1. Woolworths fashion struggles while food flourishes Business
  2. Battle for township market heats up as Shoprite, Boxer fight for dominance Business
  3. Joburg joins the house price recovery wave Business
  4. Absa defends its recruitment policy after conflict of interest concerns, ... Business
  5. Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue illegal miners Business

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges