Business

Fallout from US spat adds pressure on Godongwana’s budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table his budget on Wednesday after it was delayed last month

11 March 2025 - 04:30
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Insular fiscal planning has left the South African fiscus vulnerable to US aid cuts and any chance of covering the funding gap that they leave behind is undermined by inefficient spending by the government...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC officials over budget Politics
  2. Godongwana stands firm on VAT hike Politics
  3. Budget do-over a consequence of years of government foibles — parliamentary ... Business

Most read

  1. Humane’s Ai Pin was a flop. Now it’s a recycling nightmare Business
  2. Fallout from US spat adds pressure on Godongwana’s budget Business
  3. BUDGET 2025 | Public wage bill requirement to reach R450.6bn in 2025/26 Business
  4. BUDGET 2025 | Postponed budget floated VAT increase, more foodstuffs to be ... Business
  5. Public servants demand 12% wage increase for 2025/26 Business

Latest Videos

Syria's Sharaa vows justice after days of violence, Alawite killings | REUTERS
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...