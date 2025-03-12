Business

BUDGET 2025 | Social grant spending raised by 5.9% to cushion the poor

12 March 2025 - 14:20
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
The government’s total expenditure on social development for the next financial year amounts to R422bn, with about 80% used to pay social grants. File image.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The government is increasing its spending on social grants by R8.2bn over the next three years to cushion the poor from the impact of the cost of living.

This comes after a 0.5 percentage point hike in value-added tax (VAT) for the 2025/2026 financial year and by the same amount for the 2026/2027 year, eventually pushing VAT to 16% from 15% in the next two years.

This will push up the costs of basic foodstuffs and other goods and services in the economy, with the impact on the affordability levels of the poor and low to middle income households.

It was for this reason finance minister Enoch Godongwana, during his tabling of the budget in the national assembly on Wednesday, told MPs he was raising social grants by 5.9%. He said this was to cushion the poor from the impact of increased VAT, the first since the hike in 2018.

The government’s total expenditure on social development for the next financial year amounts to R422bn.
Image: Nolo Moima

“The budget for social grants is increased by R8.2bn over the medium term to account for higher costs of living,” he said.

“In April 2025 the old age grant, war veterans grant, disability grant and care dependency grant will each increase by R130 (to R2,315 per month).

