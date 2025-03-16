Business

Standard Bank Connect to offer internet deals

16 March 2025 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Standard Bank Connect will add prepaid products and home internet packages to expand its offering to customers following its move to MTN’s network.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BUDGET 2025 | Social grant spending raised by 5.9% to cushion the poor Business
  2. BUDGET 2025 | Government workers to get 5.5% pay rise Business
  3. Humane’s Ai Pin was a flop. Now it’s a recycling nightmare Business
  4. BUDGET 2025 | Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks Business
  5. BUDGET 2025 | R1-trillion infrastructure drive 'will jolt economy to higher ... Business

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"