Business

MTN earnings hit by Sudan conflict, Nigeria currency devaluation

17 March 2025 - 12:35 By THABISO MOCHIKO

MTN reported a loss for the year to December 2024, hit by a sharp drop in the value of the currency in Nigeria and impairments in conflict-hit Sudan (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/africa/2025-03-17-middle-eastern-monarchies-in-sudans-war-whats-driving-their-interests/)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BUDGET 2025 | Social grant spending raised by 5.9% to cushion the poor Business
  2. BUDGET 2025 | Government workers to get 5.5% pay rise Business
  3. Humane’s Ai Pin was a flop. Now it’s a recycling nightmare Business
  4. Standard Bank Connect to offer internet deals Business
  5. BUDGET 2025 | Gross borrowing requirement overshoots 2024 projections, but ... Business

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith